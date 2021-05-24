Group picnic reservations open

GOLETA — The city of Goleta announced last week that it is accepting reservations for its group barbecue areas.

The areas have been closed to public access for more than a year, and the reservation program is now open at Stow Grove Park, as well as Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, which will offer two covered areas that can be reserved for gatherings, according to city officials.

The four group areas near the field will remain available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Stow Grove Park and Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park are the only city parks that take reservations. Girsh Park is a private park and Goleta Beach Park is run by the county.

“As soon as Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park opened, we received numerous requests to reserve the space for family gatherings and birthday parties,” JoAnne Plummer, parks and recreation manager for the city, said in a statement. “The Parks and Recreation Commission supported a recommendation, and we are pleased to provide these two covered areas as reservable options for the community leaving four other picnic areas open as first-come, first-served.”

To reserve a group picnic area, visit www.CityofGoleta.org/GroupPicnic, or contact City Hall at 805-961-7500. Those interested will need to download the 2021 Group Picnic Area Reservation Application and return the completed form via email to parkreservations@cityofgoleta.org or mail it with payment to: City of Goleta, Group Picnic Area Reservations, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117. Reservations are for the entire day.

— Mitchell White