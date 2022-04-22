Grover Park meeting Saturday

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is inviting the community to the first public workshop on the Stow Grove Park Master Plan.

The family-friendly workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the La Patera Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room, 555 N. La Patera Lane, Goleta.

The workshop will provide general information about the park, its current uses and amenities, and the master planning process. Attendees will have an opportunity to provide input on some of the desired amenities, features and general ideas to help the project team navigate through the planning process. There will be snacks and refreshments along with activities for kids.

The city is working with a consultant who will use the information gathered at public meetings, as well as past and future surveys, and will develop a conceptual plan for consideration. Once the plan has been chosen, the city will decide whether to complete the entire renovation project at once, or break the project into phases that happen when funding allows, according to a news release.

For more information, go to cityofgoleta.org/stowgrovepark or contact JoAnne Plummer, parks and recreation manager, at jplummer@cityofgoleta.org.

— Katherine Zehnder