‘Grow Up, Tahlia Wilkins!’ author at Chaucer’s

COURTESY IMAGES

In her first novel, “Grow Up, Tahlia Wilkins!,” Karina Evans takes a look at the awkwardness of puberty.



SANTA BARBARA — Karina Evans, author of “Grow Up, Tahlia Wilkins!,” will appear at 2 p.m. May 29 at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St.

Her appearance is part of the Santa Barbara store’s Almost Summer Sundays Plus! Kids Series.

In “Grow Up, Tahlia Wilkins!,” 12-year-old Tahlia is ready to kick off the perfect summer, starting with an invitation to a pool party being thrown by the most popular kid in school. Then, just 24 hours before the party, Tahlia must deal with her first period while saving herself from embarrassment in this comic story about the awkward glory of growing up.

Ms. Evans, who lives in Los Angeles, studied English and film studies at the University of Delaware before going into a career in the entertainment industry. “Grow Up, Tahlia Wilkins!” is her first novel.

For more information, call Chaucer’s at 805-682-6787 or go to chaucersbooks.com.

To learn more about the author, go to karinaevans.com.

— Dave Mason