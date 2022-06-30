Guadalupe announces new Flyer schedule, service

GUADALUPE — Starting Friday, the Guadalupe Public Transit Service, known as the Guadalupe Flyer, will be changing its transit service operation.

Instead of one bus route, between Santa Maria and Guadalupe and throughout the city of Guadalupe every 75 minutes, the transit service will be split into two routes. The Guadalupe Flyer Express route will run every hour, stopping at the top of the hour at the Santa Maria Transit Center and the bottom of the hour at the Guadalupe Amtrak station.

The Guadalupe Flyer Local route will run every half hour at stops throughout Guadalupe and meet up with the Guadalupe Flyer Express at the Guadalupe Amtrak station at the bottom of the hour. Two stops will be added, one in the Pasadera development and the other at West Main and Montez Court.

Free transfers will be available between these two routes.

Today is the final day for the on-demand shuttle service.

Along with these changes, the city of Guadalupe has updated many of its bus stop locations, with new bus shelters, lighting and signage, according to a news release.

The city said these changes are consistent with Guadalupe’s Short Range Transit Plan, which was developed with public input and finalized in December 2020. Additional information can be found at www.smoothinc.org or by calling 805-922-8476.

— Katherine Zehnder