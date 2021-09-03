Guadalupe awarded Community Development Block Grant

GUADALUPE — The city of Guadalupe has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $250,000 to support local businesses and individuals who wish to start small businesses.

CDBGs are allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund economic development projects.

With the funds, Los Amigos de Guadalupe will work in partnerships with the city to offer local, eligible microenterprises, businesses or individuals looking to start a business with technical and financial assistance services.

Technical assistance consists of a business assessment and classes to help individuals increase their knowledge on what it takes to build a successful business.

Once individuals complete the technical assistance program, they could be eligible for financial assistance in the form of loans, grants or a combination of both, according to a news release.

For more information about this topic, visit the Microenterprise Program the Los Amigos de Guadalupe website at losamigosdeguadalupe.org/microenterprise-assistance

or email Todd Bodem at tbodem@ci.guadalupe.ca.us.

— Madison Hirneisen