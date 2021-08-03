Guadalupe celebration canceled

GUADALUPE — The city of Guadalupe, in coordination with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, has canceled its 75th anniversary celebration.

The event was originally scheduled for this upcoming Sunday, and the event’s coordinators expected upward of 2,000 visitors and participants.

Public Health reached out to the anniversary’s organizers as COVID-19 cases spread, and the groups met via Zoom Sunday. They decided to cancel the celebration.

The city of Guadalupe spoke with event-organizing committee members and supported their decision to cancel the celebration.

— Annelise Hanshaw