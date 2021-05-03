Guadalupe Court achieves coveted environmental award

Guadalupe Court, a property owned by People’s Self-Help Housing, has received a platinum award through the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification program. This achievement is also notable as the first property in the city of Guadalupe to receive this designation.

“Environmental sustainability is a core value at People’s Self-Help Housing,” said Todd Broussard, director of construction. “We are committed to building and operating our developments through practices that impact the environment as little as possible. We are extremely proud to be adding another LEED Platinum certified property to our portfolio.”

Reviewed by the U.S. Green Building Council, the LEED Certification is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings.

LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership. Reaching the platinum level of certification requires exceeding sustainable measures in areas such as water efficiency, energy usage, materials and indoor environmental quality.

Guadalupe Court was completed in 2020 and provides 38 rental units to local farmworkers. Resident amenities include a landscaped outdoor courtyard, onsite laundry facilities with water-wise appliances, an accessible playground and a community center with energy efficiencies

As part of the LEED certification, the property has incorporated numerous green features, including a greywater landscaping system, insulated hot water piping and a solar system for the benefit of all residents.

— Marilyn McMahon