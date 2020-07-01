New housing for farmworkers to open this month

“We build resilient neighborhoods, places residents are proud to call home,” John Fowler, president and CEO of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, said about projects such as Guadalupe Court.

Guadalupe Court, a new affordable housing unit for farmworkers and their families, will open this month at 4202 11th St. in Guadalupe. It is a project of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

“The 38 rentals include four one-bedroom units that are 597 square feet and rent for $1,003 to $1,338 a month; 22 two-bedroom units that are 787 square feet and rent for $803 to $1,606 and 12 three-bedroom units that are 1,025 square feet and rent for $928 to $1,857,” said John Fowler, president and CEO of PSHH.

“Tenants will pay only a portion of the rent, approximately 30 percent of their monthly income.”

Applicants must work in agriculture or be retired from agriculture and be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident of the United States.

“The agricultural jobs they can hold include harvesting produce, produce quality checkers, transporting produce and working on irrigation. The housing is not limited to those who work in the fields,” said Mr. Fowler.

Applications are still available by email at gc@pshhc.org; by phone at 805-249-2040; by visiting www.pshhc.org; and from a dropbox outside River View Townhomes, 230 Calle Cesar E. Chavez, Guadalupe.

Any questions can be emailed to gc@pshhc.org or answered by phone at 805-249-2040.

Guadalupe Court will provide affordable housing for farmworkers and their families.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is the longest serving nonprofit housing organization on the Central Coast of California, according to Mr. Fowler.

The units, which include kitchens like this one, cost one-third of tenants’ monthly income. Applicants must work in agriculture and be U.S. citizens or permanent legal residents of the United States.

“We support low-income families, farmworkers, seniors and veterans and provide welcoming environments for those living with disabilities and for the formerly homeless,” said Mr. Fowler. “Along with building and managing beautiful and accessible neighborhoods, we offer a range of services to promote health, well-being and career success.

“At PSHH, we build so much more than housing. We build resilient neighborhoods, places residents are proud to call home.”

