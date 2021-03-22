Guadalupe district opens kindergarten registration

GUADALUPE — Guadalupe Union School District has officially opened both its kindergarten and transitional kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year at Mary Buren Elementary School.

Children born between Sep. 2, 2016 and April 1, 2017, are eligible for transitional kindergarten, and children born between January 1, 2016, and September 1, 2016, can be enrolled in kindergarten.

To schedule an enrollment appointment, call 805-343-2411, ext. 1193. or email mguerrero@gusdbobcats.com.

When meeting for the enrollment appointment in person, make sure to bring the child’s birth certificate and immunization record, as well as proof of residence and a valid email address.

— Madison Hirneisen