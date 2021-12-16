Guadalupe gets $4.9 million grant to renovate park

GUADALUPE — The city of Guadalupe has received a $4.9 million grant to renovate Central Park.

The city applied for the state grant with help from Los Amigos de Guadalupe, a nonprofit.

Guadalupe’s Central Park project was among the 112 chosen from among 468 applications statewide, according to a news release.

Central Park will receive children’s playground equipment, adult exercise equipment, a dog park, a half-court basketball, a picnic table with barbecue, toilets, a skate park, game tables, a climbing wall and a mural, which includes art on the walls of the water tank.

The city of Guadalupe expects to hire a construction company for the park renovation sometime during next summer.

The final design process will include opportunities for community involvement.

— Katherine Zehnder