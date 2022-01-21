Guadalupe plans community cleanup

The city of Guadalupe is inviting residents to participate in a community cleanup day Jan. 29.

The free event will take place 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the HSS Recycling Center, 1850 W. Betteravia Road, Santa Maria, where Guadaupe residents can bring their large bulky items, recyclables and yard waste.

To participate in the event, residents need to bring a billing notice that shows they live in Guadalupe, according to a news release.

Proper disposal of eligible items can keep them away from the landfill and water supply. Acceptable items for the Jan. 29 event are bulky items such as furniture; green waste such as yard trimmings, grass or leaves; recyclable items such as aluminum cans, glass bottles and cardboard; scrap metals and certain household hazardous waste. Motors must be free of oil/gas and must be separated.

For more information, contact the city’s Waste Management division at 805-242-7937.

— Katherine Zehnder