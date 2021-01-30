Guadalupe seeks more money for park

GUADALUPE — Leroy Park requires additional funding to supplement its $4.1 million grant toward renovations.

To help, the public can donate money or pay for a variety of items such as memorial benches and naming rights.

The city of Guadalupe applied for the grant in 2017 and was awarded it in 2018. Construction began in August 2020, but the construction costs increased between the application in 2017 and groundbreaking in 2020.

To help complete the project, the public can donate funds or purchase memorial trees for $300; memorial benches for $1,100; donation bricks for $500 and naming rights for various costs.

Additional projects the city hopes to fund are: picnic areas, phase two site improvements, playground, adult exercise area, front and back fields, earthen amphitheater, west parking improvements and a multi-use addition.

For more information, contact Sonia Rios-Ventura at 805-356-3906 or soniariosventura@rcdcc.org or visit losamigosdeguadalupe.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw