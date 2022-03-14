Guadalupe students excel at 2022 MESA competition

COURTESY PHOTOS

Students from Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School in Guadalupe recently won categories at the MESA Competition.

Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School’s Mathematics, Engineering, Science and Achievement Club students recently shined during the Central Coast 2022 MESA Competition at the Guadalupe campus.

The students competed in various categories including Crime Scene Investigation, MESA Machine and Cargo Glider. Each category had specific requirements that the students had to complete in addition to research and full write-ups.

The Bobcats earned first and second place in the Junior High Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) for the UCSB Central Coast Area, which includes Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The first place team was made up of Emma Velasquez, Christian Curiel and Yudmila Ramirez. The second place team included Analyza Magana, Abigail Santos and Hadassa Cruz.

In the CSI competition, teams collaborated, using their knowledge of science to solve this new mystery working their way through the crime scene using their knowledge of punnett squares, blood and plant cells including designing and constructing a DNA model that tested their science skills.

The Bobcats also took second place in the Junior High Mesa Machine Competition for the same area. The team consisted of Noah Garcia, Samuel Verdugo and Zoe Barnum.

In the MESA Machine competition, students designed and constructed a complex machine that utilized four to eight different sequential and dependent actions from designated categories of energy/simple machines that would ultimately in the greatest amount of time propel a vehicle with wind to stop closest to the target.

In the Cargo Glider competition, students designed and constructed a glider with a payload that, when launched by a mechanism, flew through the air, went over an obstacle and landed on a target.

“We are beyond impressed by the accomplishments of all our MESA teams from McKenzie,’’ said Principal Alex Jáuregui, adding the competition is normally held at UCSB. “Having the opportunity for our students to get back into hands-on activities after being in a virtual setting the past two years has been the major highlight of this year. Our two advisers, Mrs. Laura Mudge and Mario Perez, have truly gone over and beyond to make these experiences one-of-a-kind for our Bobcats.”

The school is currently in a partnership with UCSB to be able to offer the club. For the past 50 years, MESA has strengthened math and science skills for underrepresented students and expanded access to higher education.

