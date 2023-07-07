Guadalupe woman found dead in San Diego

Last seen July 1 and identified as a missing person July 2, Leyva Elizabeth Oregel from Guadalupe was found dead in a San Diego parking lot this past Tuesday.

Ms. Oregel, 32, was found dead in a car on the 4400 block of Camino De La Plaza in San Ysidro, a neighborhood in San Diego, at approximately 12:24 a.m. on July 4 by a civilian.

It is still early in the investigation. and little is known about the circumstances leading up to Ms. Oregel’s death. Detectives have determined she suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body that indicates her death was a homicide.

San Diego homicide detectives are currently working with investigators from the Guadalupe Police Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. There is no information about suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

