GUAJARDO, David

May 19th, 1933 – August 7th, 2022

We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved father & grandfather, David Guajardo, passed away on Sunday, August 7th, 2022 at 89 years of age.

Grandpa was born in Santa Barbara on May 19, 1933. He attended local Santa Barbara schools from grammar through Santa Barbara High School, proud to be a ‘Don.’ Grandpa served our country in the Korean War, training with the U.S. Army Infantry Company F, 20th Regiment, 6th Division before his deployment to Korea.

Grandpa started his career as a plasterer working on USCB’s landmark Storke Tower and numerous other USCB campus buildings. He went on to found Guajardo Lath Plaster & Dry Wall, which contributed to the construction of the Five Points Shopping Center and many other beloved city sites, estates, and homes in Santa Barbara.

Grandpa was a generous man, volunteering his time and resources towards constructing portions of the Santa Barbara Zoo and the Child Estate. He was proud to be a part of the Boys & Girls Club Alumni Association and very active in holding fundraising events for the foundation, including the Cachuma Trout Derby.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had the best dry sense of humor. He was always willing to lend a hand to help others. He loved BBQing with the family, camping, the outdoors, beer, chili peppers, and music. He loved to whistle and hum; you could always tell when he was nearby.

He will be greatly missed by his four children – David Guajardo, Jr. (Julie Guajardo), Edward Guajardo (Karen Guajardo), Lisa Guajardo Wilson, Tina Guajardo, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his siblings – Rosie Phillips, Edward Guajardo, along with many nieces, nephews, and the community.

We love you so much, Grandpa. We will miss you immensely.

We cannot express in words our sincere appreciation for the nurses and caregivers who have helped our family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Home Health & Hospice Foundation at www.assistedcares.com/what-makes-us-different/hospice-foundation.