‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ still No. 1 at the  box office

MARVEL STUDIOS

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and his friends save the day again in “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3,” which again topped the box office last weekend.

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3,” Marvel Studios’ closing chapter of the superhero team trilogy, continues to top the North American box office.

During its second weekend, the film grossed $60.5 million.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” remained the No. 2 film with $13 million.

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” — the sequel starring Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen — opened in third place with $6.5 million.

“Evil Dead Rise” dropped to fourth place from third with $3.73 million.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — the story of a 11-year-old girl adapting to her new life in the suburbs — fell to fifth place from fourth with $2.5 million.

“Hypnotic,” starring Ben Affleck as a detective investigating his daughter’s disappearance and a secret government program, opened in sixth place with $2.36 million

“John Wick: Chapter 4” dropped to seventh place from sixth with $1.93 million.

“Love Again” — about a woman meeting a man when she sends text messages to her deceased fiance’s old phone — dropped to eighth place from fifth with $1.55 million.

“Air” — the movie about Nike’s efforts to recruit NBA star Michael Jordan to endorse the Air Jordan shoes — dropped to ninth place from eighth with $768,000.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” dropped to 10th place from seventh with $741,000.

email: dmason@newspress.com