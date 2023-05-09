‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ tops box office with $114 million

MARVEL STUDIOS

Cosmo (voice of Maria Bakalova) proves she’s a good dog in “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3,” which topped the box office in its first weekend.

The Guardians are ruling the galaxy again.

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3,” Marvel Studios’ closing chapter of the superhero team trilogy, topped the box office in its first weekend. The film grossed a whopping $114 million.

That knocked “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” off its No. 1 spot for the first time since it opened five weeks ago. Based on the Nintendo game, the movie grossed $18.6 million.

“Evil Dead Rise” dropped to third place from second with $5.73 million.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — the story of a 11-year-old girl adapting to her new life in the suburbs — fell to fourth place from third with $3.38 million.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” remained in fifth place with $2.36 million.

“Love Again” — about a woman meeting a man when she sends text messages to her deceased fiance’s old phone — opened in sixth place with $2.19 million.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” dropped to seventh place from sixth with $1.52 million.

“Air” — the movie about Nike’s efforts to recruit NBA star Michael Jordan to endorse the Air Jordan shoes — dropped to eighth place from seventh with $1.4 million.

“The Covenant” — the story of a local interpreter risking his life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain — remained in ninth place with $1.22 million.

And “Sisu” — which is about an ex-soldier who faces Nazi soldiers after finding gold in the Lapland wilderness — stayed in 10th place with $1.08 million.

