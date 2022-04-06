Guerra receives Golden Owl Award

Miguel Guerra, Righetti High School FFA adviser and agricultural teacher, was recently selected as the South Coast Regional Golden Owl Award winner, making him one of six finalists in the state for Ag Educator of the Year.

The Golden Owl Award sheds light on the selfless contributions agricultural teachers play in the communities they serve and the countless hours they spend preparing future generations for successful careers.

Mr. Guerra was recognized at the State FFA Leadership Conference in Sacramento. He also received a plaque and $500 to help fund future educational efforts.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with our students and staff,’’ said Mr.Guerra, who has been an educator for 34 years. Presently, he serves as the Agriculture Department Chair and teaches Ornamental Horticulture, Advanced Welding and Agricultural Mechanics.

The South Coast Region stretches from Los Angeles along the coast up to San Francisco.

RHS has six Agricultural CTE Pathways. They include Ag Business, Ag Mechanics, Agriscience, Animal Science, Ornamental Horticulture and Viticulture. There are seven Agricultural Pathways throughout the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com