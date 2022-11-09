Guest wins Winnebago Navion at Chumash Casino Resort

COURTESY PHOTO

A guest at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez won this 2022 Winnebago Navion Sunday night.

SANTA YNEZ — A guest won the “Win N’ Go” giveaway Sunday night at the Chumash Casino Resort, claiming an iconic American RV, a 2022 Winnebago Navion.

The vehicle is valued at more than $150,000.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, heard their name called at 10 p.m., requesting them to join the promotions team and come claim the grand prize of the quarterly giveaway drawing. The evening at the Santa Ynez resort also included drawings for a prize pool of $50,000 in Slot Free Play and 24 winners.

The next quarterly giveaway will be called “Money Talks,” featuring $250,000 in cash and prizes and 30 winners. The “Money Talks” drawing will be held at 10 p.m. March 5. For more details, visit The Club at Chumash or log on to www.chumashcasino.com.

The Chumash Casino Resort also conducts its $100,000 Weekly Wheels Car and Free Play Giveaway every week on Sundays, beginning at 5 p.m., with the grand prize winner called at 10 p.m.

The resort is located at 3400 State Route 246. The 21-and-older facility is owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

— Katherine Zehnder