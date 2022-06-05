GUILLEN, Dennis Edward

Dennis Edward “Nicho” Guillen, passed away on December 18, 2021 in his home in Buellton, CA. at the age of 68.

He was our Halloween baby, born in Los Angeles, CA on October 31, 1953 to Jennie Olivas Guillen and Bernard Guillen. He was the 8th sibling out of 11. He was a proud Native American of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and spent a majority of his life growing up in Santa Barbara County.

While Dennis did not have any children he treated all of his nieces and nephews as his own, making him everyone’s favorite Uncle Nicho.

Dennis was a 5-year cancer survivor and received his 10-year chip for AA. Dennis was a resident of San Francisco for over 5 years and went back to visit often. He greatly enjoyed driving up and down the California Coast.

Dennis is preceded in death by his mother, Jennie Olivas Guillen, his father Bernard Guillen, sister, Judy Howe and brothers Nicky Guillen, Michael Cruz, Robert Cruz, and Arthur Cruz

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 10th at 12 NOON at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard, 2560 Baseline Ave,

Ballard 93463

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors