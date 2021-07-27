Gun buyback event to return to Earl Warren

SANTA BARBARA — The Coalition Against Gun Violence and the Santa Barbara Police Department will be offering $100 Smart & Final gift cards for handguns and rifles and $200 gift cards for assault weapons during the Anonymous Gun Buyback from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 21.

The event, the sixth buyback offered by the partnership, will take place at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara. The group has reclaimed 1,169 firearms and 12 assault weapons in previous years’ buybacks.

“Our past five Gun Buybacks exceeded all expectations,” said Toni Wellen, the coalition’s chair emeritus. “We know that these weapons will never be used in a homicide, suicide or accidental shooting; therefore many homes and our community are safer.”

Donors remain anonymous during the event.

Participants place the firearms in their vehicle’s trunk and enter the line. Police will contact the drivers, remove the firearms and provide a voucher for the gift cards.

SBPD appropriately disposes of the guns afterward.

The Coalition Against Gun Violence, SBPD and local and state representatives will hold a press conference at noon Friday on the steps of City Hall. They will discuss the effort to end gun violence.

The News-Press will cover the conference in Saturday’s paper.

— Annelise Hanshaw