Gun or powder

Boy, do we continue to spiral down the political toilet. Our president lumps in one hundred million or more law-abiding gun owners with a group of mentally deranged murderers.

If these horrendous shootings aren’t portrayed as racist, they’re portrayed as gun supporters who don’t care about human lives. In every instance, Democrats and President Joe Biden use these tragic shootings not to understand why they’re happening but use them for one thing only: How can they benefit from it?

The shootings, as horrific as they are, cannot and will never be stopped by back-slapping politicians putting more restrictions on guns. And as horrific as these senseless killings are, they pale in comparison with another kind of murder taking place every minute of every day; drug overdose.

When President Biden went to Buffalo to speak with the grieving families and perform his presidential duties, he couldn’t leave politics out of it. When he spoke of Texas, he lumped sincere Americans as sharing in the murders.

However, when the Mexican border is wide open bringing forth a river of death in the form of fentanyl, he turns his back.

He can go to Asia but can’t view first-hand the crisis of his doing on our own border. We can spend a fortune giving money away to other countries, but we can’t spend a dime protecting our own kids by building a wall.

If President Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris or Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Rep. Adam Schiff or Sen. Chuck Schumer would dedicate a tenth of their efforts toward the deaths on our streets caused by drugs, it might show they’re paying attention, but they’re not. There’s zero political advantage advertising their absolute lack of leadership.

I heard a stat two people a day are dying in San Francisco alone. And we’ve all seen the number that more than 107,000 lost souls passed away last year from overdose. That’s about one American every five minutes. And it’s expected to go up another 30% this year. You can do the math. These poor fellow Americans can’t even warrant having their names recognized because they died with the help of their government.

They’re like the unknown soldiers of the American landscape, and their deaths are swept into the gutter on the streets of our Capital.

By contrast, as bad and as rapidly violent as our cities have become, the numbers don’t come close to death by powder. As always, stats can be a moving target, but in round numbers, about 40,000 Americans died by guns in 2021. But over half — some say even as high as 70% of that number — were suicides, the highest in the world.

What does that say about our country? I’m not sure, but those self-inflicted deaths also don’t seem to warrant worthy headlines because it just doesn’t make for grandiose newscasts.

When President Biden was sworn in, he promised he was going to unite the country. We’ve never been more split. And when I say Mr. Biden, I’m tossing out a big net that includes most Democrats and the woke establishment who got us into this mess we’re drowning in today.

For whatever reason, Democrats and the woke think going after guns gives them cred. What was the first thing Ukraine did when Russia invaded? They handed out guns to the people!

For so many years the Democrats blame guns for the violence. They don’t blame the violent people for using the guns. They also don’t take blame for being responsible for allowing criminals to spin themselves dizzy going through the revolving door to recommit more crimes. And they certainly are failing miserably to focus on the much larger issue consuming our country like a MRSA virus, drugs. Drugs don’t care if it’s a child, a woman, a homeless person, a black person, a white person, an Asian person or a Swede.

The Left clings like a tick going after guns from decent people but won’t take drugs away from the criminals. When I was growing up, I know of kids who were sent to prison for 15 years for one joint. Today you can shoot up heroin right in front of a cop.

Selling pot in the “old” days was a risky business. You could actually go to jail. Today you can have a pop-up on a street corner and run your tax-free drug operation in broad daylight. And should you actually be arrested, you’ll be on the street, with the no-bail folly, and back in business to catch the evening trade.

I don’t really know what China’s long game plan is, but to take America down by force would not be in their best interest. We make everything there. Maybe the goal is to allow us to slowly eat ourselves up from the inside and then waltz on over and turn us into them. After all, half in our own government are socialists and already think that way.

Maybe that’s one of the motives why China continues to kill Americans by supplying the cartels with fentanyl. The other reason is likely money. There must be billions to be made murdering our young people.

If President Biden wants to act presidential and compassionate, then he should start visiting the thousands upon thousands of families to console all the loved ones he’s indirectly responsible for slaughtering with his open border strategy. If there has ever been a greater dereliction of duty and placing the country in a more dangerous state, it’s to aid and abet China and Mexico by jeopardizing our national security. For that reason alone, he should either quietly resign (and take Vice President Harris with him) or be immediately impeached.

Placing America in impending danger by far checks off the box of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.