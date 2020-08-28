Guns storage isn’t a topic for schools

So the Santa Barbara Unified school board is concerned about safe gun storage.

Wouldn’t it make more sense to let law enforcement focus on storing guns while the schools focus on teaching weapon safety and use? If the last few months have retaught “us” anything, it’s that we must take responsibility for defending our own persons and property.

This responsibility isn’t new. The founders of the United States made this an indelible part of their instructions to us and gave us the tools to do it, as memorialized in the Second Amendment.

Self-reliance was, and is, our mandate. History abounds with the unpleasant results of losing sight of the importance of self-reliance.

God bless America and Americans.

Frank M. Lick

Santa Barbara