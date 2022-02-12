Gunshot victim dies after Goleta shooting

Sheriff’s office launches homicide investigation

A fatal shooting reportedly took place Thursday night in front of the Pacifica Suites hotel in Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Thursday night in the 5400 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

The incident has been identified as a homicide shooting, said Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

Local media reported that the shooting happened in front of the Pacifica Suites hotel.

At approximately 8:02 p.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to that area in response to reports of shots heard in the area of Hollister and the on-ramps for State Route 217.

Approximately one hour later, the gunshot victim arrived at nearby Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, where he died due to injuries, Ms. Zick said in a news release.

She said the victim is identified as 43-year-old Richard Andrew Cardano of Goleta.

Sheriff’s detectives, crime scene technicians and the California Department of Justice Bureau of Forensic Services responded to the scene and have been working overnight and through the day on Friday. Ms. Zick said the preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and the suspect were familiar with each other.

Sheriff’s detectives are continuing this investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 805-681-4150.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, call the tip line at 805-681-4171 or go to www.sbsheriff.org.

