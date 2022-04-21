Home Local Gusty day at farmers market
A vendor at the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market struggles against the wild wind Tuesday. Other vendors had a similar experience. Conditions were calmer Wednesday. The National Weather Service predicted light rain for today through early Friday, and the weather service said Friday would be breezy and cool. The weather service also said there would be a warming trend over the weekend and early next week.
