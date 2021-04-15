GUTIERREZ, Jose Ramon

Jose Ramon Gutierrez of East Palo Alto, CA has passed away at Stanford Hospital on March 21, 2021 at the age of 92.

Ramon, as he is known to all, was born in Santa Barbara, CA on July 11, 1928 to the late Cruz and Guadalupe Gutierrez. He was raised in Mexico and returned to Santa Barbara at the age of 19 where he met his belated wife Erminia “Mina” Perez. They married February 23, 1952 and moved to the Bay Area where he started his career in the Hardwood Floor Industry. He then changed careers and retired after 25 years from the Palo Alto Unified School District as their Locksmith and Carpenter. Once retired, Ramon and Mina bought a beautiful beachfront property in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico, where they designed and built their dream retirement home. Using Mina’s designs, Ramon made her vision come to life. They lived happily for many years, with their beloved dog “Jefe.” Many summers were spent there, watching the sunset and long walks on the beach to collect rocks and sand dollars. Precious memories were made at their home, with their children and grandchildren.

Ramon will be remembered by their 3 daughters, Elaine Gutierrez, Estela Guerrero (Fausto) and Melinda Coats (Don) and their 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He will also be remembered by his siblings Cruz Gutierrez (Norma ), Modesto Gutierrez (Darlene) and Esther Jaimes (Henry). He has joined his siblings Juanita Villareal (Jose ), Maria de la Luz Ortiz (Juventino ) and Rutillio Gutierrerz in heaven.

