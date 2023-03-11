GUTIERREZ, Joseph E.

Joseph Edward Gutierrez, age 92, born in Santa Barbara, CA passed away peacefully on February 25, 2023. Joseph was born on June 10, 1930. He attended Harding Elementary School before moving to the Bay Area where he attended Bayshore Grammar School and Jefferson High School. He continued his education at San Mateo Junior College and Santa Barbara Junior College. Joseph married Rosalea Claudina Zanini (née Braga) in 1957 and shared two children and two step children together. As a young man, Joseph worked in the family business for his father. He was also an apprentice carpenter. Joseph worked as a glazier for 30 years in the glazing and glass trade. He was later a park ranger with Santa Barbara County for 10 years. Joseph honorably served our country in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1954. He was also a volunteer for the Civil Air Patrol and revered the values of ‘integrity, public service, excellence and respect’.

Joseph, with his radiant smile, enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and watching his granddaughter play softball. There were few times when he would turn down a good game of cards. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge Santa Barbara #613.

Joseph is survived by his two children, Mary Freche, Deolinda Dominguez (Don) and two step children John Zanini (Adrienne) and Debra Zanini. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Justin Cash and Sara Redona (Eric). Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Anthony Gutierrez and Mildred Bonita (Burget) Gutierrez, his brother Harry Adrian Gutierrez and his wife Rosalea Claudina Gutierrez.

We would like to thank each of the caregivers and medical team who provided care for Joseph. A special thank you to the entire staff at Cliff View Terrace Assisted Living for their care, kindness and respect for Joseph and our family.

At the wishes of Joseph, there will be no services.