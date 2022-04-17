GUY, Gordon Douglas

Gordon Douglas Guy, better known as Gord, Gordy, Gordo, or Gordon, went to join his parents, Marney and Doug Guy, on March 15, 2022. Although his battle with cancer was short, he chose to accept the outcome with grace and dignity, the way he lived his life. He was born June 25, 1951 and raised in Honolulu. In 1980 Gord moved to Lubbock, Texas, to open and manage the first Elephant Bar and Restaurant under David Nancarrow’s guidance. Over the next 28 years he opened most of the E Bars. Gordon was hired in 2013 as the Executive Director of Santa Barbara New House. Gordon found his dream work where he walked his talk and loved his life’s endeavors. He was involved in the Community of Santa Barbara in many ways and will be missed by all he knew. Anyone wishing to remember Gordon, and honor his work with the Community, can make a donation directly to this Santa Barbara New House link. www.sbnewhouse.org On Sunday, April 24, we will gather at 2:00 pm at The Veteran’s Hall in Santa Barbara to share stories and to honor and remember Gordon’s Life.