GUZMAN, Carmen

Beloved mother, grandmother Carmen Guzman passed on July 20, 2021 in Santa Barbara CA with her family by her side; son & daughter Maria, David and granddaughters Rosa, Cindy, Leila and Janelly. She was born Yahualica Jalisco in Mexico, July 24, 1932. She is remembered with love by her family, daughters and son Maria Reynoso, Irma Garcia, David Garcia. She leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Our family has been blessed to have her in our lives and grateful that she has lived a very full and long life. She will be missed. She loved her family and friends very much. She never lost her faith in God and prayed for her family ’till the end of her life. We will all miss her stories, cooking and all the love she gave us. She has taught us courage and to live our lives and never forget where we came from and to love one another. We would love everyone who knew Carmen to join us for her services.

Memorial Services will be held on July 29, 2021 Rosary at 7:00 pm at Our Lady Of Guadalupe church, 221 N Nopal St., Santa Barbara, Ca 93103.

Mass July 30, 2021 at 10:00 am Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church.