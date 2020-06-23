GWD to consider rate increase

GOLETA – The Goleta Water District will hold a special meeting tonight to consider a water rate increase that would go into effect July 1.

The board will receive public comments on the proposed rates and charges and receive the results of the protests that have been filed. Unless a majority protest exists, the board will vote to adopt an ordinance to enact new rates, according to the staff report.

The proposed rate increases include changes to the district’s commodity and fixed-meter service charges, with the increases dependent on the amount of water usage or the meter size, respectively.

A rate calculator is available for customers to see how their bill may change. It can be found at goletawater.com/rates/new-proposed-water-rates.

The board will hold another special meeting Wednesday to receive a presentation of the draft fiscal year 2020-21 budget. The draft budget includes $41.2 million in revenue and $46.2 million in expenditures.

The draft budget calls for a $5 million transfer of reserves to fund annual operating costs, according to the staff report.

Both meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and the district meeting room will not be open to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some or all of the board members will participate in the meeting via teleconference.

Members of the public may listen to the meeting on the phone by calling 844-854-2222 and entering the access code 687369#.