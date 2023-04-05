Gwendolyn’s playground hits campaign goal

SANTA BARBARA — The Gwendolyn Strong Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to funding Spinal Muscular Atrophy research, has reached its $6 million capital campaign goal for construction of Gwendolyn’s Playground.

This will be the first and largest fully inclusive playground on the Central Coast, and it will be located near the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Victoria and Bill Strong established GSF in honor of their daughter, Gwendolyn, who had SMA. Even after her passing in 2015, GSF raised millions for SMA research, leading to life-changing treatments.

Gwendolyn’s Playground will feature various inclusive activities, including a one-of-a-kind Magical Tree filled with imaginative play, STEAM interactive experiences, and allowing for the exploration and full accessibility of every visitor. With construction set to begin in 2024. GSF will now focus on endowment efforts to support long-term maintenance and future programming.

“We are eternally grateful to the Manitou Fund for their tremendous gift and for every single gesture that was offered to our effort — from lemonade stand profits and piggy bank coins to corporate and nonprofit grants and matching contributions,” said Victoria Strong.

For more information, visit gwendolynstrongfoundation.org/gwendolyns-playground.

— Caleb Beeghly