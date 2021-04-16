GYMNAITES, Robert

1924 – 2021

Lifelong Santa Barbara resident Robert “Bob” Gymnaites peacefully passed away on March 17, 2021 at the age of 96 surrounded by his loving family. He and his wife of 72 years Eleanor (Garavatti) Gymnaites moved up to Clearlake, California in November of 2020 so that they could live with and be helped by their only son, Mike Gymnaites and his wife Madlyn. Bob’s health was already declining but he was able to spend his last few months in the company of his son, daughter-in-law, grandkids and great-grandchildren.

Bob was born and raised in Santa Barbara (August 17, 1924) and served in the army for 3 years as a sergeant in the 51st Fighter Control Squadron. He spent most of that time in Burma and India and worked in radio communication and repair. After his honorable discharge in 1946 he returned home to Santa Barbara and in 1948 married his childhood family friend Eleanor Garavatti. The two of them lived in a small cottage on Maple Street in back of Roosevelt School where his only child (Michael) was born. Bob worked as a radio repairman at Sears and then Bennet’s Music Store before starting his career at General Telephone Company. He stayed in the telephone business (managing the switch room and the microwave department) until his retirement in 1884.

Bob was an avid runner, swimmer, artist, bicyclist, coffee drinker and sailor…which was his main hobby. He spent many years sailing up and down the coast and island waters, most of the time with his wife Ellie on board as first mate. He was even commodore of the SB Sea Shell Association for 2 years in the early ’60s and spent much time on his sailboat which was moored inside the old Santa Barbara harbor.

However, his greatest skill was as an incredible “Mr. Fix-it” and builder. In 1953 he and Ellie purchased a lot on Dorking Place in Mission Canyon. It was here that they built (almost single handedly) their first home, and lived in it until they moved to upper State Street in 1977. Bob also donated much time at the Old Mission SB, doing electrical repairs, flower arrangements, construction and even building many of the statue figures used in the outdoor Christmas manger.

During his middle years he learned to surf with his son Michael and later took up windsurfing and kayaking. He also loved to travel with his wife in their small motorhome. They would often tow their sailboat up and down the west coast adventuring along many waterways and lakes. Bob had a full, active and productive life and “ran a good race until the finish.” He is survived by his wife Eleanor (age 95), his son Michael Gymnaites and wife Madlyn, grandsons Jon and Ryan Gymnaites and 4 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Whitney Newland (Judy Newland..wife), nieces Nancy (Newland) Terry, Sue (Newland) Broderick and nephew Craig Price. Bob will be fondly remembered and missed by all.