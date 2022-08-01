Home Local H.E.L.P. meeting date changed
Local

H.E.L.P. meeting date changed

by Dave Mason 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

The meeting date for Christy Lozano’s H.E.L.P. school has been changed to Aug. 3.

There’s a story in today’s Life section about the H.E.L.P. meeting, and the section was produced before the date change was announced on Sunday.

— Dave Mason

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Managing Editor

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More