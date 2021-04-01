Habitat for Humanity celebrates 20th anniversary

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County will celebrate its 20th anniversary by hosting “Habitat Homecoming Gala,” a virtual fundraising event from 6 to 7 p.m. May 22.

The evening honors individuals and organizations who have provided exemplary support and partnership for 20 years.

Habitat Homeowner Award recipients this year are Montecito Bank & Trust, Union Bank and Yardi Systems.

For more information about tickets, which go on sale this month, and the organization, contact Jessica de L’Arbre, CEO Habitat Santa Barbara, at 805-453-9648 or jessicaaw@sbhabitat.org.

— Marilyn McMahon