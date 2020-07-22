Habitat for Humanity closes Goleta retail space

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Habitat for Humanity for Southern Santa Barbara County plans a clearance sale at its ReStore. The Goleta retail outlet is closing.

Habitat for Humanity of southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) has closed its retail space ReStore to focus on its affordable housing efforts.

According to a Tuesday news release, Habitat Santa Barbara closed the store located at 6860 Cortona Dr. in Goleta to minimize “financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The ReStore opened in 2012 and provided the community with an opportunity to donate and buy new and gently used items. ReStore’s inventory included appliances, furniture, and home decorations.

ReStore first shutdown operations in March because of state guidelines aimed at flattening the COVID-19 curve.

The store will host a clearance sale from Aug. 6 to Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All items will be on sale, including the fixtures. Customers are responsible for delivery and purchases must be made in cash.

The ReStore is no longer accepting donations. Habitat Santa Barbara encouraged prospective donors to give items to other local nonprofits.

The ReStore clearance sale will be conducted with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place. Shoppers must wear masks and gloves to enter the ReStore building.

“Closing the ReStore has been a difficult decision, but it will allow us to provide a deeper focus on our mission delivery. We do this by building new homes and selling them at an affordable mortgage, as well as repairing homes to aid individuals with health and safety (issues), allowing people to stay in their homes longer,” a Habitat Santa Barbara statement read.

“This pivot will allow our 20-year history to continue so that we can keep building homes, communities, and hope,” the statement read.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores are available in San Luis Obispo and Ventura.

Habitat Santa Barbara was founded in 2000 to provide resources for individuals and families to build and improve “a place to call home.”

“We work towards our vision by building strength, stability, and self-reliance in partnership with community members in need of decent and affordable housing,” a Habitat Santa Barbara statement read.

The organization provides home improvement educational programs on the finances of home ownership. “Our home repair programs allow for community members to live in a healthy and safe home, which is more important than ever,” the report read. It continued that the repair program allows seniors to age in their home.

Habitat Santa Barbara has built 22 new homes for 84 people, including 42 children, and helped build and repair 150 homes across the South County.

Habitat Santa Barbara officials stressed that only ReStore is closing, not the whole Santa Barbara chapter.

According to the statement, there are no current plans to reopen ReStore, but Habitat Santa Barbara did not completely rule out a return.

“We will continue to assess the feasibility of re-opening the ReStore at a later date. The high cost of suitable retail space, coupled with the uncertainty around social distancing measures, will be big factors in that decision,” the statement read.

For more information, please visit www.sbhabitat.org

