Habitat for Humanity homeowner stories shine bright at gala

Janet Garufis, chairwoman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, led the

paddle-raise during Denim and Diamonds, a sold-out gala event raising money for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

Editor’s note: This story was provided to the News-Press by Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

By HABITAT SANTA BARBARA

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, aka Habitat Santa Barbara, celebrated achievements and previewed its latest plans at the sold-out annual Denim & Diamonds gala May 19 at the Carriage and Western Art Museum.

The Santa Barbara event highlighted a personal story from a local Habitat homeowner, Raquel, that underscored the long-term benefits of affordable homeownership, including creating the stability that allowed her and her daughter to pursue their education and career goals. Raquel, who once

lived in transitional housing for low-income families, shared the details of how she purchased a Habitat home with her then six-year-old daughter in 2011.

Mayor Randy Rowse is greeted at the podium by Habitat Santa BarbaraCEO Jessica de L’Arbre at the Carriage and Western Art Museum.

“Habitat changes lives and we are living proof of that,” Raquel said. Her remarks detailed how she and her daughter have thrived since moving into their Habitat home — with Raquel becoming a licensed therapist and her daughter heading off to college this fall.

“Habitat not only builds houses and condos, but it also builds people and communities up,” she concluded, as many guests wiped away tears. “We will forever be indebted to kind, caring people like you — people who want to make our community a more accessible, welcoming and a better place for all.”

Habitat Santa Barbara CEO Jessica de L’Arbre led the event, which showcased Habitat Santa Barbara’s volunteer efforts, disaster response initiatives and affordable homeownership programs.

Other event participants included Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, Habitat Santa Barbara Board Chair Janet Burki, U.S. Bank and Diamond Sponsor representatives Vincent Caballero and Lora Fisher, and Janet Garufis, chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust.

Lora Fisher, a mortgage loan officer, and Vincent Caballero, districtmanager, present remarks on behalf of the Diamond Sponsor, U.S. Bank.

Ms. Garufis led the paddle-raise opportunity and encouraged guests to be a part of the celebration by investing in Habitat’s mission of building strength, stability, self-reliance, and shelter.

Overall, the event raised more than $210,000 in sponsorships, ticket sales, and paddle raise donations.

More than 200 guests attended and enthusiastically embraced the theme by dressing in stylish combinations of denim attire and sparkly embellishments. All funds raised support Habitat Santa

Barbara’s programs including critical home repairs, neighborhood revitalization and new homeownership projects — many of which are led by volunteers.

The Denim & Diamonds gala directly supports Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, a local nonprofit established in 2000. Habitat Santa Barbara has built 22 new homes for 84 people, half of whom are children, as well as helped rebuild and repair more than 180 homes on the South Coast.

Habitat Santa Barbara is working on its fifth affordable housing development.

