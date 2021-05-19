Habitat for Humanity to celebrate 20th anniversary

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is hosting a virtual event Saturday — the Habitat Virtual Homecoming Gala — to celebrate two decades of building, repairing and advocating for affordable housing in Santa Barbara’s south county.

The hour-long event will include a mission-focused show, live fundraising and an announcement about the organization’s future affordable housing plans.

Through this event, Habitat Santa Barbara will honor three organizations that have provided support and partnerships since the organization’s local founding in 2000. Honorees include: Montecito Bank and Trust, Legacy Partnership Award; Union Bank, Community Resilience Award; and Yardi Systems, Corporate Partnership Award.

The evening will feature homeowner highlights, special remarks from local community leaders and a live fundraising opportunity hosted by Janet Garufis, Chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank and Trust and Habitat Santa Barbara’s CEO, Jessica de L’Arbre, who will announce news about the organization’s future plans to address local affordable housing needs.

The virtual gala will air from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday. To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.sbhabitat.org/homecoming-gala-tickets/ or email elizabeth@sbhabitat.org.

The following sponsors are supporting the 2021 Virtual Homecoming Gala: Union Bank, US Bank, Montecito Bank and Trust, Doug and Linda Wood, Yardi Systems, Maureen McDermut and Associates, Cinefun, Citizens Business Bank, Diane McQuarie, Goodwine and Thyne, Pacific Western Bank and First Republic Bank.

