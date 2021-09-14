Hackleman appointed to Military Council

COURTESY PHOTO

Andrew Hackleman

Santa Maria Assistant City Manager Andrew Hackleman was appointed to the Governor’s Military Council last Thursday.

Mr. Hackleman is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel who began his role as assistant city manager in July.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Mr. Hackleman was the chief operations manager at Reach Central Coast from 2019 to 2021 and was executive director of the Home Builders Association from 2017 to 2019. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1996 to 2017.

Mr. Hackleman was among six California residents appointed to the Governor’s Military Council on Thursday.

According to the governor’s office, the council “helps position California to maintain and grow military operations in the state, providing insight and recommendations to state leaders who are developing a strategy to support and grow military operations in the Golden State.”

— Madison Hirneisen