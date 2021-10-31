HADIDIAN, Cynthia Nielsen

Cynthia Nielsen Hadidian passed away surrounded by her husband and children on October 23, 2021. Cindy was born September 24, 1956, in Johnson City, New York to Lawrence and Joan Nielsen where she grew up the oldest of four children. She graduated from Abington High School Clarkes Summit, PA in 1974. In June of 1978, Cindy married John Hadidian in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. John and Cindy moved to Santa Barbara where John attended Westmont College. After graduation they eventually settled in Carpinteria where they lived and raised three children before moving to Summerland in 2017.

She was a mother and grandmother through and through, and her fierce love and devotion for her family was evident to all. Her love for John was steady and deep for 43 years. The last two years, as they walked through the cancer journey together, brought their love for each other deeper still.

Cindy loved her work as a preschool teacher. For 35 years she served the families and children at All Saints-by-the-Sea Parish School, where she worked up until the week before her passing. The enjoyment of her work with 4-year-old children was matched by the enjoyment of the relationships she had with her colleagues. Cindy and her husband John were active at Santa Barbara Community Church since 1979, involved in small groups and surrounded by longtime friends.

Cindy was slight in stature and great of heart. The combination of her faith, grit, and optimism was a strength that others relied upon. She will be sorely missed by the many people whose lives she touched.

Cindy is survived by her husband John, children Graham Hadidian and his wife Rachel, Brittany Deckard and her husband Matt, Rachel Hadidian, grandchildren Grey Hadidian, Charlie Deckard, Mavis Deckard, as well as her brothers Jeffrey Nielsen and Steve Nielsen, and sister Ruth Lipshires.

An outdoor memorial service will be held on Friday, November 5th at 2pm at Santa Barbara Community Church 1002 Cieneguitas Road. Reception will be following, at 3pm.