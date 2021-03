5/8/1936 – 3/17/2021

Milwaukee

Passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Age 84.

Loving brother of Joseph and Camilla (nee Alexander) Haertle. Brother-in-law of Dolores (nee Werner) Haertle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Alexian Village in Milwaukee’s Employee Appreciation Fund.

Service information pending.