Hagerman Sports Complex reopens

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department reopened its Hagerman Sports Complex on a limited basis and under specific COVID-19 safety guidelines to protect the public on Tuesday.

With a focus on fitness training and sports specific drills, as allowed by the county’s most recent health orders, the sports complex will open to the public on a reservation-only basis.

Softball and baseball teams have been restricted from playing games at the complex since June 2020.

This reopening will provide quality sports fields to local teams for training and conditioning, preparing for those competitive play opportunities later this year. No games are permitted, spectators are discouraged from attending, and a reservation fee will be charged.

The fields at the Hagerman Complex have never been in better shape. In addition to the ballfields, the newly constructed pickleball courts recently opened. The Santa Maria Pickleball Club has scheduled use of the six new courts from 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays. The pickleball courts are open for use by the general public by reservation only, Monday through Friday, from 1 to 9 p.m.

There are specific COVID-19 safety guidelines that must be met prior to and while using the sports complex. For these details and to make a reservation, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

— Gerry Fall