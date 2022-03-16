HAGUE, Floyd Ronald







Floyd Ronald Hague went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2022. Born on September 30, 1931 in Watts, California to Claude and Lizzetta Hague, he was one of six siblings (Elaine, Merlin, Clifford, Claude, Beverly). The Hague family relocated to Santa Barbara in the late 1940s where he resided up until his passing. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1950. While a student, Floyd ran track for the SBHS Dons Track and Field team.

After high school, Floyd proudly served our country in the United States Army from 7/25/1952 to 1/17/1955. During that time, he met his beautiful wife-to-be Elodia Arredondo in the summer of 1953. After his time in the Army, he re-enlisted but this time in the United States Air Force which he served from 1/18/1955 to 6/30/1960. Now a young husband and father, Floyd started working for the City of Santa Barbara where he worked for 47 years at the Santa Barbara Municipal Golf Course. He retired but went back to work for another 3 more years making it a total of 50 years of service.

Floyd’s days would start early in the morning before the sun came up. Although he sacrificed his early morning for work, he made time to spend with his family and be able to be a father to his children and a grandfather to his grandchildren. You could always find him in his backyard listening to his classic music or radio show on his pocket radio while drinking an ice cold can of soda. There he would be tending to his little garden area where he would grow tomatoes, string beans, and flowers or even lifting weights.

Floyd took an interest in watching history documentaries especially WWI and WWII. He also enjoyed classic movies of all kinds but sports was his biggest interest. In his younger years he took interest in old school boxing, baseball and basketball but always followed track and field, college and pro football especially the LA Rams. He was the true definition of what a loyal, hard working gentleman and a prime example of what a father and family man should be. He will be greatly missed.

Floyd was preceded in death by his wife Elodia Arredondo Hague and his son Richard Hague, Sr. He leaves behind his children (Robert, Ronald, Ryan) grandchildren (Richard and Marcy) and an endless number of family members who adored him for the man he was. There will be a Rosary Service at 10 am followed by the Funeral Mass at 11am on 3/19/2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. 1740 Cliff Dr. Santa Barbara, CA 93109 (masks required). Followed by graveside services at

Calvary Cemetery.