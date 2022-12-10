HAINLINE, Kathleen Walker

Kathleen Walker Hainline passed away on November 27, 2022 at the age of 78. Kathy was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Kathy was born on February 06, 1944 in Long Beach, CA to her parents Gordon and Elizabeth Walker. Kathy had two children from her first marriage to Rocky Marshall, Michele and David. During her marriage to Rocky they owned and operated a Nursery in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. Kathy was very involved with her children, often signing up for room mother and team mom. Kathy loved sports and was an avid golfer and tennis player.

Kathy met and married Tomas Hainline and they moved to Morro Bay, California and lived a wonderful life filled with family and good friends. Kathy was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Kathy is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Michele Marshall-Long, son David Marshall (Kathleen), grandchildren Alexandria, Isabella, Carlo and Marshall. Great grandchildren Jack, Knox and Amelia, several nieces and nephews and her siblings Pam Meisel and Jim Walker.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Maureen.