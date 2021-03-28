HALE, Thomas, III

Thomas Hale, III, age 79, longtime resident of Santa Ynez valley, passed away at Hillview Residence in Santa Maria, California, February 19, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister and two step brothers. Tom was born in Canoga Park, California, February 1, 1942, the son of Thomas and Carrie Hale II. In 1958 his father purchased the milk delivery business from a local dairy in Solvang. He graduated from the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in 1960. Tom assisted his father delivering milk to the Santa Ynez valley residences for five years. Thereafter he began working for California Coastal Surveying in Solvang and eventually owned and operated the business until his retirement in 2007.

Tom had many passions and one of them was dancing. Many noted his dancing skills which he continued throughout his life. One of Tom’s hobbies was hot-rods and fast cars. His two favorites were his Porche and a Corvette. He enjoyed going to car races with many friends and acquaintances. Other passions included dining at local restaurants and meeting new friends. He was a big fan of boxing and enjoyed watching matches with other enthusiasts. Tom kept in touch with his high school friends and met many once a month for coffee and scones. Tom was always very friendly and outgoing to everyone he came into contact with. The loves of Tom’s life were his dogs and cats. He never went anywhere without Buster and Rowdy.

Tom’s cheery nature and friendliness will be missed by many. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, no memorial services will be held.