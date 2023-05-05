Half an inch of rain reported

Santa Barbara County communities received around half an inch of rain Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service reported 0.4 inch of rain fell in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Elsewhere, 0.87 inch came down in Lompoc, and 0.28 inch fell in Santa Maria.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies today through Sunday, with the lows between mid 40s and 50 in Santa Barbara County. The weather service expects the highs to be in the low to mid-60s. The coldest will be Cuyama, with a low of 38 today and a high of 61.

The National Weather Service expects sunshine to return Monday.

