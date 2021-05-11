HALL, Anna Jane “Clayton”

Anna Jane “Clayton” Hall was born on June 18, 1940. God took her home to heaven on April 30, 2021. Anna was born in Buell, Idaho to J. Oliver and Rachel Clayton. Anna left Idaho after graduation from high school and moved to different areas across the country. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1960 where she ended up settling and calling home. Anna graduated from Santa Barbara Business College and during her career held various positions at Greyhound, Emco Industrial, Sansum, and H&R Block.

Anna married Willie Hall, who had three children of his own (Billy Hall, Nezzi Person, and Jeffery Hall). She had a lifelong passion for traveling, adventures, going to the movies, and seeing the country. She also loved the beach and visiting family.

Anna met her soulmate/companion William Hill in 1997. They shared a passion for travel and spent many happy years traveling together from coast to coast.

She is preceded in death by her Parents, her husband Willie Hall, her sisters Carol Fultz, Delores Brawley, and Maxine Turano, her niece Kathy Villa. She is survived by William Hill, her nieces Patti Sorich, Linda Lammers, Cindy Smith-Simmons, and Debbie Williams, nephews Kim Fultz, Dan Brawley, and Gary Brawley, Willie Hall’s children and many great-nieces, great-nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Anna was a wonderful person and loved by many. She is, and will be, forever missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Veteran’s of Foreign Wars.