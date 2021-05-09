HALLIG, Sebastian Klaus

Sebastian Klaus Hallig, 22, passed away unexpectedly April 17th, 2021, in Santa Barbara, CA.

He is survived by his twin sister Soleil Hallig, mother and stepfather Beatrice and Nicolas Michel. His stepsisters Alexandra and Laetitia Michel, half-brother Oskar Hallig and uncle Markus Grimm and his grandmother Jutta Mosimann. Sebastian was preceded in death by his father (aka “Papa”), Klaus Hallig in 2013.

A miracle to his parents, Sebastian was born January 23rd, 1999, in Santa Monica, CA and grew up spending time between Santa Barbara and Munich, Germany. As a child, he was fearless. That never changed. From grabbing rattlesnakes by the neck and riding anything with wheels since he could walk, his love for adventure and thrill-seeking never faded.

After attending Munich International School and traveling extensively already as a small child, he graduated from Crane Country Day School and proceeded to play volleyball at Santa Barbara High School and MIS in Munich. His enthusiasm, leadership, and skill in athletics was outmatched.

His natural charm was unparalleled. Sebastian had a way of making everyone he met, from peers to adults, feel like an instant friend. Those who knew Sebastian know he loved hard with every fiber in his body.

There was an authenticity and gentle wildness in the way Sebastian lived life. Many have written about how special he was and how fortunate they were to know him. While Sebastian’s life here on Earth fell short, we’re comforted to know he’s free at last flying together with his Papa in peace. Sebastian, we will miss you endlessly. Your crooked smile, big hugs, effortless jokes, and your unique desire for everyone around you to be okay. We promise we will try.

“A Celebration of Life” will be held on May 23rd, 2021 at 4 pm at the Calvary Chapel in Santa Barbara, 1 N Calle Cesar Chavez in Santa Barbara. Black attire please.