Halloween costume contest in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — Hundreds of dollars will be awarded to people wearing the best Halloween costumes during a contest tonight at the Fallas parking lot at Town Center West.

Participants in the Santa Maria contest are required to register by 7 p.m. at La Buena booth.

The winner of the 19-and-older category will get $500, according to a news release. (They must show a picture ID.)

The winners of the 12-to-18 and 11-and-younger age groups will get $100.

The costumes will be reviewed by celebrity judges including Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino.

And booths will hand out candy while supplies last.

The costume contest is part of the city of Santa Maria’s Downtown Fridays.

— Dave Mason