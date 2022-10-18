‘Halloween Ends’ No. 1 at box office

“Halloween Ends,” the final chapter in the franchise that launched Jamie Lee Curtis’ movie career, topped the box office in its opening weekend.

The film scared up $41.25 million at the box office and knocked another horror movie, “Smile,” off its No. 1 pedestal. “Smile” fell to second place and grossed $12.4 million.

Slipping to third place was “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the movie about a singing crocodile. The film grossed $7.4 million.

“The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis, remained in fourth place with $3.7 million.

“Amsterdam” — the offbeat mystery set during the aftermath of World War I and starring John David Washington, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Robert De Niro — placed fifth with a gross of $2.89 million.

Placing sixth was “Don’t Worry, Darling,” which is about a 1950s housewife who worries about secrets in what’s supposed to be a utopia. The film grossed $2.18 million.

The horror thriller “Barbarian” placed seventh with $1.41 million.

“Bros,” a comedy about two gay men (played by Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane) and their relationship, was No. 8 with $920,265.

The horror film “Terrifier 2” placed ninth with $850,000.

And placing 10th was “Top Gun: Maverick” with $685,433.

