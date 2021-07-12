Halloween Horror Nights to haunt Universal Studios

Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” has inspired Halloween Horror Nights 2021.

You can go through the mazes, if you dare, from Sept. 9-Oct. 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood and Sept. 3-Oct. 31 at Universal Orlando Resort.

“The Haunting of Hill House” follows members of the Crain family who are haunted by long-dormant fears stemming from their time living in the menacing Hill House as children. They’re forced to face the ghosts of the house’s grisly past.

“Reincarnated as ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ mazes, the imposing and mysterious Hill House eerily comes to life beckoning guests to embark on the dark journey experienced by the Crain family,” according to a Universal Studios news release.

Iconic scenes from the Netflix series will be featured throughout the maze, including the omni-powerful Red Room, the heart of Hill House and the infamous Hall of Statues, where deceptive powers overtake everyone who enters. Apparitions will appear around every corner.

“I have loved Halloween Horror Nights for so long,” said Mike Flanagan, creator, director and executive producer of “The Haunting of Hill House.” “Some of my favorite memories of Halloween were made at Universal Studios, screaming and laughing with my friends. It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic Haunts, and I’m so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween.”

To purchase tickets, visit www.halloweenhorrornights.com.

— Dave Mason